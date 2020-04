Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The defensive end played three seasons at Penn State with 111 tackles, 19.0 sacks, 37.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His 19 sacks rank him 10th in school history, and the 37 tackles for loss ranks 11th.

More on the Penn State DE: https://www.panthers.com/news/yetur-gross-matos-defensive-end-get-know-nfl-draft