York High keeping expectations high in 2021 after district title berth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — York High experienced the unfortunate quirks of a pandemic-marred 2020 season, but found success through the struggles.

The Bearcats finished the year with a perfect regular season record, earning the fourth and final seed of a shortened district playoff field. The team made it through to the final without playing a snap, as opposing Harrisburg was forced to forfeit the semifinal because of a confirmed coronavirus case.

York’s season came to an end with a loss to Central York in the district championship, but the Bearcats return a solid group and are eyeing another deep run into the playoffs in 2021.

