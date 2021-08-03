York High keeping expectations high in 2021 after district title berth

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Or more precisely, Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County. That matters, because this was one of the only municipalities in the county where you couldn't have a chicken or two on a yard smaller than an acre, or which regulated beehives at all. Was. Past tense.

Ashleigh Pollart and Colin Powell fought the law, and... they won! Well, maybe that's overstating the case. But they did manage, over the course of an 18-month campaign, to convince township supervisors to change the rules to allow people like them, who own a typical house and yard, to keep chickens and bees, provided they met what they considered sensible conditions. In a 4-1 vote, supervisors approved the new rules. And Monday night, the chickens came home to roost.