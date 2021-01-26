York Suburban’s Aidan Hughley scores 1000th point, Trojans fall at McDevitt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — York Suburban’s Aidan Hughley scored the most important points of the night, but McDevitt scored more overall, as the Crusaders held off the Trojans for a 57-53 win in Harrisburg on Monday night.

Hughley, a senior, cashed in on a free throw late in the third quarter to reach the mark. After a brief celebration, the Trojans begin to dig their way back from a double-digit deficit.

The game tightened up in the closing minutes, but McDevitt stayed poised at the free throw line, knocking down several shots to hold on for the win.