Sports Medicine WebChat

Learn how the Penn State Health Sports Medicine team not only repairs ACL tears, but also helps athletes prevent them on a special edition of Good Day PA Thursday, October 3rd from 10-11am on abc27. The show also highlights how important therapy is for patients recovering from an injury. Sports Medicine experts will answer questions live in the studio and you can join Penn State Health for a live WebChat by submitting questions below.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Modi, ipsam! Nihil quo minima nulla atque! Modi, ipsam! Nihil quo minima nulla atque!