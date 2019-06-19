Stroke Symptoms Webchat

Do you know how to detect the symptoms of a stroke?

Ask your questions Thursday, May 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. as experts from Penn State Stroke Center respond to your questions live!



Kevin M. Cockroft, M.D.

Dr. Cockroft earned his medical degree from Cornell University and did his neurosurgical residency training at The New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Cockroft completed fellowship training in open neurovascular microsurgery at Stanford University and endovascular neurosurgery (interventional neuroradiology) at Thomas Jefferson University.

Raymond K. Reichwein, M.D.

Dr. Reichwein earned his medical degree from the Penn State College of Medicine and his residency training in neurology at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Currently, he serves as director of the neurology department stroke program and co-director of the telestroke (LionNet) program.