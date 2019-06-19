Stroke Webchat

Do you know the symptoms of a stroke?

Are you aware of stroke treatment options? Ask your questions and learn more about strokes, treatment options, and prevention on Monday, May 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as experts from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center respond to your questions live!



Kathy Morrison, RN, MSN, CNRN

Stroke Program Manager

Kathy Morrison is the Stroke Program Manager for Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, a Joint Commission designated Comprehensive Stroke Center. Her published works have appeared in nursing journals and neuroscience course curricula, and her book, Fast Facts for Stroke Care Nursing has been well-received by healthcare professionals. Kathy is a certified Neuroscience Nurse and certified Stroke Nurse. She serves on the American Heart Association (AHA) Nursing and Rehab Professions Committee, the AHA Hospital Accreditation Science Committee and the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN) Advocacy Committee. She also serves on The Joint Commission Stroke Measure Maintenance Technical Advisory Panel, and on The Joint Commission’s Technical Advisory Panel for Stroke Certification Program Maintenance.

Alicia Richardson, RN, MSN, ACCNS-AG

Stroke Program Coordinator

Alicia Richardson is currently the Stroke Program Coordinator for Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She obtained her Master’s degree as a Clinical Nurse Specialist from St. John Fisher College. Alicia has been a nurse for 8 years, working as a neuroscience nurse and Clinical Nurse Specialist.