Stroke Webchat

Do you know the symptoms of a stroke?

Are you aware of stroke treatment options? Ask your questions and learn more about strokes, treatment options, and prevention on Thursday, October 26, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as experts from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center respond to your questions live!



Raymond Reichwein, MD

Co-director, Penn State Comprehensive Stroke CenterDr. Reichwein earned his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine and his residency training in neurology at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Reichwein has various research interests, including acute stroke treatments (telestroke care; hypothermia, albumin, and other potential neuroprotective agents; acute combined antiplatelet therapies, as well as intra-arterial therapies), stroke prevention treatments (atrial fibrillation treatments, optimal TIA management, PFO closure, PPAR glitazone therapy), and stroke recovery (aphasia/neglect and motor recovery, with focus on medication therapies and stimulation therapies).