(WHTM) — Roller coasters are fast and fun ways to make people laugh, scream and have a good time. Pennsylvania is home to a very diverse collection of these scream machines – including many that are over 100 feet tall.

Here are the 10 tallest roller coasters in the state, according to the Roller Coaster Database.

Note: This list is based on lift hill or top hat height and not drop height.

10. Fahrenheit

This Hersheypark roller coaster features a 121-foot vertical lift hill and features a beyond vertical drop, at 97 degrees. The coaster features six inversions, reaches speeds of 58 miles per hour, and has a ride length of 1 minute and 25 seconds. The ride cost $12,100,000 and opened in May of 2008.

Courtesy of Hersheypark

9. Talon

Courtesy of Dorney Park

This inverted coaster is located at Dorney Park. Talon features a lift height of 135 feet, followed by a curved right-hand drop and four inversions. Talon is known to be a very quiet roller coaster, as the tracks are filled with sand, to reduce vibrations and noise. The coaster reaches speeds of 58 miles per hour and cost the park $13,000,000 when it was built back in 2001.

8. Wildcat’s Revenge

Courtesy of Hersheypark

The newest coaster on this list is one of the tallest in the state. Wildcat’s Revenge, located in Hersheypark, was built in 2023. The coaster features a 140-foot lift hill, followed by a drop angled at 82 degrees. The coaster also features four inversions, including the world’s largest under-flip. The coaster reaches speeds of 62 miles per hour and has a duration of around 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

7. Storm Runner

Another coaster found at Hersheypark, Storm Runner reaches a maximum height of 150 feet, which occurs right after the launch. The ride reaches a top speed of 75 miles per hour due to a 180-foot drop, which is due to the terrain. The ride features 3 inversions and cost the park $12,500,000 back when it opened in 2004.

Photo Courtesy of Hersheypark

6. Phantoms Revenge

Courtesy of Kennywood

This Kennywood coaster originally opened in 1991 as Steel Phantom and featured 4 inversions. The coaster was rebuilt in 2001 and features a 160-foot lift hill, making it the 6th tallest coaster in the state. The ride is unique due to its second drop being 228 feet. This is because of the terrain the coaster sits on. The coaster reaches speeds of up to 85 miles per hour, which occurs at the bottom of the second drop.

5. Possessed

Courtesy of Dorney Park

This coaster is located at Dorney Park and is unique due to the coaster not being a complete circuit. The coaster features two spikes – one twisted and one straight- and reaches a height of 185 feet. The coaster is propelled by Linear Induction Motors which allow the coaster to reach a maximum speed of 72 miles per hour.

4. Steel Force

Courtesy of Dorney Park

According to Roller Coaster Database, this coaster has a lift hill height of 200 feet and is one of the longest coasters on the East Coast, coming in at 5,600 feet long. The coaster was built in 1997 and was Pennsylvania’s first true hypercoaster. The ride features many airtime moments and reaches speeds of 75 miles per hour.

3. Skyrush

Photo: James Wesser

This Hersheypark coaster is known to be the most intense coaster in the state. Also, featuring a 200-foot lift hill, Skyrush gives a very different ride experience, with many overbanked turns, forceful air time moments, and low-to-the-ground turns. The coaster sits next to the oldest coaster in the park- Comet, and is 3,600 feet in length.

2. Candymonium

Another hypercoaster is found at Hersheypark. This coaster is 10 feet taller than its counterpart Skyrush. The coaster features a lift height of 210 feet and is the longest coaster at the park, coming in at 4,636 feet in length. The coaster features candy theming and then ends with a helix around a Kisses-shaped fountain.

1. Steel Curtain

Courtesy of Kennywood

This coaster, located at Kennywood is the tallest in the commonwealth. Featuring a 220-foot lift hill, it is also known for having the world’s tallest inversion, which stands at 197 feet, and features nine inversions, which is the most in North America. The roller coaster’s name refers to the defensive line from the Steelers in the 1970s. That defense helped win the team four Super Bowls in that decade.