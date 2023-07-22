YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – 717 Vintage Fest is happening all weekend long at the New York Wire Works in downtown York.

It brings together vintage retailers from eight states, and with over 60 vendors, you can browse vintage clothing, accessories, and home decor.

Jessica Weikert, director of events for the New York Wire Works said, “We created this as a combination of a place where all the best vintage collectors can get together and be part of a community but also for the shoppers to have a one-stop shop for vintage lovers to come find everything they can dream of.”

717 Vintage Fest continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be another event in October.