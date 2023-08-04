(WHTM) – A local group is inviting the community to visit India in their backyard.

It’s the annual India Day that’s hosted by Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, you can find everything Indian on HACC’s Harrisburg Campus, from food to music and dance performances to clothes and jewelry.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Viren Trivedi, CFO, of Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania said, “You don’t have to go far, like 1,000 miles away to experience India, you can just come here for a day and experience India. You can experience Indian food, you can taste Indian food, you can see Indian entertainment.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and parking and admission is free for everyone.