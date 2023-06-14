PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Camping is a summertime must for the family! Camping could involve a pond/lake, fishing, swimming, kayaking, campfires, etc.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best campgrounds in Pennsylvania, according to TripAdvisor.
Harrisburg area
- Hersheypark Camping Resort – Sweet Street, Hummelstown
- Harrisburg East Campground & Storage – 1134 Highspire Rd, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Dogwood Acres Campground – 4500 Enola Rd, Newville
- Mountain Creek Campground – 349 Pine Grove Rd, Gardners
- Walmar Manor Campground – 125 Walmar Mnr, Dillsburg
- Deer Run Camping Resort – 111 Sheet Iron Roof Rd, Gardners
- Western Village RV Park – 200 Greenview Dr, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- Spring Gulch Campground – 475 Lynch Rd, New Holland
- Beacon Hill Campground – 128 Beacon Hill Rd, Intercourse
- Beaver Creek Farm Cabins/Cottages – 2 Little Beaver Rd, Strasburg
- Country Acres Campground – 20 Leven Rd, Gordonville
- Thousand Trails Circle M – 2111 Millersville Rd, Lancaster
Lebanon area
- Thousand Trails Hershey – 493 S Mount Pleasant Rd, Lebanon
- Lickdale Campground – 11 Lickdale Rd, Jonestown
- Jonestown AOK Campground – 145 Old Route 22, Jonestown
York area
- Indian Rock Campground – 436 Indian Rock Dam Rd
- Ben Franklin Park – 1350 Woodberry Rd
- Thousand Trails Gettysburg Farm – 6200 Big Mount Rd
- Cedar Lake Campground – 5051 Pine Hill Rd
Gettysburg area
- Gettysburg / Battlefield KOA – 20 Knox Rd, Gettysburg
- Drummer Boy Campground – 1300 Hanover Street, Gettysburg
- Artillery Ridge Campground – 610 Taneytown Rd, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Campground – 2030 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg
- Round Top Campground – 180 Knight Road, Gettysburg
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- Splash Magic Campground – 213 Aspen Ln, Northumberland
- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Milton – 670 Hidden Paradise Rd, Milton
- Knoebels Campground – Rt 487, Elysburg
- Deihl’s Camping Resort – 2108 Deihls Rd, Bloomsburg
- Lake Glory Campground – 96 Eisenhower Rd, Catawissa
Allentown area
- Appalachian Campground – 60 Motel Dr, Shartlesville
- Lizard Creek Campground – 2489 W Lizard Creek Rd, Lehighton
- Pine Hill RV Park – 268 Old Route 22, Kutztown
- Allentown KOA – 6750 Koa Dr, New Tripoli
Scranton area
- Keen Lake Camping and Cottage Resort – 155 Keen Lake Rd, Waymart
- Lake Wanoka Resort – 182 Ski Run Rd, Honesdale
- Frances Slocum State Park – 565 Mount Olivet Rd, Wyoming
- Clayton Park RV Escape – 26 Eagle Eye Dr, Lake Ariel
- Rustic Creek Family Campground – 30 Vacation Ln, Tunkhannock
Erie area
- Virginia’s Beach Campground – 352 Holliday Rd, North Springfield
- Sara’s Campground – 50 Peninsula Dr, Erie
- Presque Isle Passage RV Park & Cabin Rentals – 6300 Sterrettania Rd, Fairview
- Lampe Marina Campground – Port Access Road, Erie
- Sparrow Pond Campground – 11103 Route 19 N, Waterford
Pittsburgh area
- Madison/Pittsburgh S.E. KOA – 764 Waltz Mill Rd, Ruffs Dale
- Washington / Pittsburgh SW KOA – 7 Koa Rd, Washington
- Mountain Top Campground – 873 Sun Mine Rd, Tarentum
- Pine Cove Beach Club & RV Resort – 1495 Route 481, Charleroi
- Fox Den Acres Campground – 390 Wilson Fox Rd, New Stanton
Philadelphia area
- Philadelphia / West Chester KOA – 1659 Embreeville Rd, Coatesville
- Homestead Family Campground – 1150 Allentown Rd, Green Lane
- Brandywine Creek Campground – 1091 Creek Rd, Downingtown
Notable State Parks near Central Pennsylvania
- CODORUS STATE PARK
- COLONEL DENNING STATE PARK
- LITTLE BUFFALO STATE PARK
- GIFFORD PINCHOT STATE PARK
- POE VALLEY STATE PARK