HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Blink-182, the multi-platinum award-winning pop punk band, is coming to Hersheypark Stadium over Memorial Day weekend as part of its first tour in years!

Blink-182’s 2023 tour, which runs from March 2023 through February 2024, includes the band’s first-ever performances in Latin America as well as stops in North America, Europe, Australia and more.

The show at Hersheypark Stadium begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. abc27 has put together a list of what you should know about the concert and the venue.

Parking

According to the venue, general parking will be located in the field parking areas across Hersheypark Drive.

The entrance to the field parking area is located at the intersection of Boathouse Rd. & PA39 (Hershey Rd.). Guests using the field parking areas should follow posted walkway signage to cross Hersheypark Drive to reach Hersheypark Stadium.

Accessible parking should use the complex’s main entrance to Hersheypark’s parking lot. Drop-offs should enter via the complex’s main entrance on Park Blvd. and then follow the instructions of the parking staff.

Bag and Stadium Policies

All persons and hand-carried items entering the venue are subject to search.

According to the venue, backpacks, large purses, clear bags, fanny packs, camera bags, drawstring bags, totes, and suitcases are all prohibited.

Hand clutches, wristlets, and small purses are permitted but are subject to search and must not exceed 5″ x 8″ x 1″.

There is no re-entry into the venue once your ticket has been scanned. The venue also notes that first aid will be present while inside the venue. Smoking is only permitted in designated areas in Hersheypark Stadium.

Moshing and crowd surfing are not allowed, and violators of this rule may be ejected from the venue.

According to the venue, the following items are not permitted into the Stadium

Any bags larger than 5” x 8” x 1”,

Selfie-sticks,

Coolers,

Inflatable items

Beach balls

Laser pointers

Signs, banners, or flags

Umbrellas

Glow sticks

Spike jewelry

Wallet chains

Weapons of any kind

Aerosol cans

Lawn chairs

Outside food and beverages (including alcoholic beverages)

illegal substances

Video or audio recording devices

Camera Policy

Disposable, box cameras, 35mm, camera phones, and small digital cameras are allowed. But any camera with a detachable lens that extends more than 3″ will not be allowed in the venue

GoPro, tripods, monopods, and Ipads or Tablets are also not permitted into the venue.

For information on Blink-182 tickets at Hersheypark Stadium, click here. For information on the 2023 tour, visit Blink182.com.