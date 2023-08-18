LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – After being postponed earlier this summer because of bad weather, Celebrate Lancaster is continuing into Friday night.

It’s all on North Queen Street in the city.

There are more than a dozen food vendors, live music, and other performances.

Thousands of people have made their way downtown to soak up what is left of summer.

“Celebrate Lancaster is very important to the communities because we are bringing local artisans and vendors and bringing diversity and celebrating everyone’s culture and just celebrating the rich environment that we have here,” special events and program manager for the City of Lancaster Kate Wright said.

This is the first year the celebration includes three dance parties that were focused on different decades that include the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

It wraps up around 9 p.m.