DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is coming to York County this weekend, from August 4 to August 6.

The 7th Annual Festival has announced its new event location at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Delta, Pennsylvania.

“This year’s Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is shaping up to be the best one yet, and we look forward to hosting a fun environment for the entire family,” festival Founder Alex Spies said. “The Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania has been tremendous to work with, and we’re excited to bring the event to them.

Professional balloonists from over 10 states will be featured at the event. The festival will also have local breweries, wineries, food vendors, artisans, live music, and children’s activities.

Some of the balloons that are scheduled to be there include The Claw’d the Crazy Crab, Eddie & Rickenbacker, Tiny the Fire Dog, and many more.

Balloon-related activities at the festival will include balloon fly-aways, tethered balloon rides, and the after-dark balloon glow.

Private balloon flights can also be scheduled online at the festival’s website.

“The magic of ballooning, along with the opportunity to support local producers, makes this event even more unique and special,” festival Co-producer Scott Powers said. “The three-day Festival includes professional Hot Air balloonists, agri-tourism-based producers and vendors from Harford & York Counties, and kids activities. An added highlight of the festival are performances by musicians including Nashville recording artist, Jimmy Charles, Black Dog Alley, The Mayo Family Band, Blue Train, and more.”

The price of admission to the festival is $35 per day for adults, and free for kids 15 years old and younger, according to the website.