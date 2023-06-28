HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The city of Harrisburg will be holding a free music festival throughout the entire month of July.

The July Music Series will go on for six different nights throughout the month and features dozens of local, regional, and national acts at the Reservoir Park Bandshell.

On July 2, the series will kick off with a performance by Mayor Wanda Williams’ Rising Stars Youth Showcase from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will highlight other acts from the Greater Harrisburg area.

The next performance will be on July 4 during the city’s annual Independence Day celebration. The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will follow opening acts from Dred “Perky” Scott and Diane Wilson that will start at 6:30 p.m.

Gospel Night will be on July 9 and starts around 6 p.m. This show is headlined by Maryland-based power group R.E.I.G.N and also features performances from Living Spring Harrisburg, Dee Marie & Preacher Man, Dayspring Praise Team, Dana Fields, and Martin Luther King Baptist.

The Jazz Under the Stars show will be on July 15 and starts at 5 p.m. and will go on till about 10 p.m. National recording artist Mike Phillips headlines the performance that will also feature 4 The Round, Urban Groove Collective, and Melissa Wilson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reggae Night will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 23. Dwenninmmen African Dance will kick off the show and will be followed by a soulful set from Jah Works.

The final show, the Latin Night, will be on July 30 and kicks off at 6 p.m. with performances by Mako Swing and Los Monstros.

If it is raining during the Sunday shows, they will be moved to the Joh Harris Harrisburg High School Auditorium located at 2451 Market Street, while the jazz show will be moved to the Harrisburg Forum at 500 Walnut Street.