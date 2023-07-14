HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Craft beer lovers, this event might be for you.

The 11th annual Dauphin County Brewfest will welcome over 50 craft beers tomorrow, Saturday July 15.

The Brewfest will take place at Fort Hunter Park in Harrisburg and have craft beer tastings, live music, and food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who attend will even be able to learn how to brew their own beer.

Tickets can be bought at the door for $50, in advance for $40, and $15 tickets for designated drivers, but there’s limited availability.

IDs will start being scanned around 2 p.m. and doors open at 3 p.m.

BrewFest will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.