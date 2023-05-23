HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hersheypark Stadium summer concert begins on Saturday, May 27, with Blink 182 performing at the historic venue.

Below is a full list of concerts that will be happening at the stadium this summer:

Saturday, May 27: Blink-182 with Turnstile and White Reaper

Saturday, July 1 : Zac Brown Band on the From The Fire Tour with King Calaway

Sunday, July 2 : Big Time Rush on the Can't Get Enough Tour with MAX and JAX

Thursday, July 13 : Luke Bryan on the Country on Tour 2023 with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock

Friday, July 28 : Jason Aldean on the Highway Desperado Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver

Friday. Aug. 4 : 2023 Outlaw Music Festival

Saturday, Aug. 5 : Pantera with Lamb of God

Thursday, Aug. 10 : The Chicks on The Chicks World Tour 2023 with Ben Harper

Friday, Aug. 11 : Guns N' Roses

Sunday, Aug. 27 : Nickelback on the Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

: Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross Saturday, Sep. 9: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with Uncle Kracker

Concertgoers are reminded that the stadium prohibits bags inside the venue that exceed 5″x 8″x 1″ for the safety of guests. Hand clutches, wristlets, and small purses are permitted subject to search but may not exceed the size limit mentioned. The venue is also cashless, with cash-to-card kiosks located under the east and west grandstands at no additional fee.

Hersheypark Stadium events take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the Hersheypark Stadium Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

More information regarding policies for the stadium can be found here.

Concertgoers wishing to go to Hersheypark on the day of, the day before, or the day after the event can receive a discounted ticket to the park by presenting their event ticket at Ticketing Services.