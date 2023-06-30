(WHTM)– July is the peak month for grilling fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In 2021, 54% of grill owners grilled on July 4 according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA)’s 2022 report.

With the holiday weekend approaching, it may be a good idea to double check that your barbeque is safe.

Here are the National Fire Protection Association’s recommendations:

Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors

Keep your grill away from your home, railings, leaves and branches

Children and pets should remain at least three feet from the grilling area

Remove grease or fat buildup from the grill and trays underneath

Never leave a grill unattended

Always check that your gas grill lid is up before lighting

According to the association’s 2020 Home Grill Fire Report, U.S. fire departments responded an estimated annual average of 10,600 home structure and outdoor fires involving grills between 2014 and 2018.

The association estimates that these fires caused an annual average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 civilian injuries and $149 million in property damage.

For specific tips relating to charcoal or propane grills visit National Fire Protection Association’s website.