MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial Day is on May 29. While it is the unofficial start of summer, many people also want to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in service to the country.

abc27 has put together a list of some of the events around the Midstate.

Events are in no partcular order

Linglestown Memorial Day Mile

Hummelstown Memorial Day Parade

Shippensburg Memorial Day Ceremonies and Parade

  • Monday, May 29. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and the parade begins at 2 p.m.
  • Parade Begins at 2 p.m. on the corner of King and Prince Streets
  • Ceremonies are found in various locations.
  • More information can be found here.

New Cumberland Memorial Day Service and Parade

  • Monday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Memorial Service honoring veterans on Monday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Bridge Street and the Park Avenue Parade will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. 
  • More information could be found here

Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade

Mechanicsburg Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.
  • Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg

Memorial Day Kayak

U.S. Army War College Memorial Day Observance

Hanover Annual Memorial Day Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 8;30 a.m. in Hanover
  • The parade will form at 7:30 a.m. on Carlisle Street, between Chestnut Street and Library Place
  • More information can be found here.

Memorial Day Estate Auction

Etters Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day Cook Out

Memorial Day Weekend Party

Memorial Day Event

Memorial Day Pool Party