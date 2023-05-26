MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial Day is on May 29. While it is the unofficial start of summer, many people also want to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in service to the country.

abc27 has put together a list of some of the events around the Midstate.

Events are in no partcular order

Linglestown Memorial Day Mile

Monday, May 29 at 12:15 p.m.

The deadline for signing up is Saturday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m.

More information can be found here

Hummelstown Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m

Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at Hummelstown Cemetry.

More information can be found here

Shippensburg Memorial Day Ceremonies and Parade

Monday, May 29. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and the parade begins at 2 p.m.

Parade Begins at 2 p.m. on the corner of King and Prince Streets

Ceremonies are found in various locations.

More information can be found here.

New Cumberland Memorial Day Service and Parade

Monday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Memorial Service honoring veterans on Monday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Bridge Street and the Park Avenue Parade will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m.

More information could be found here

Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial Day parade typically begins at 2 p.m. at Lefever Street in Gettysburg

More information can be found here.

Mechanicsburg Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg

Memorial Day Kayak

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

Colonel Denning State Park

More information can be found here

U.S. Army War College Memorial Day Observance

Monday, May 29, 11:20 a.m. to 12 p.m.

U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center, Carlisle

More information can be found here.

Hanover Annual Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 8;30 a.m. in Hanover

The parade will form at 7:30 a.m. on Carlisle Street, between Chestnut Street and Library Place

More information can be found here.

Memorial Day Estate Auction

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gateway Gallery Auction, 643 Kriner Road, Chambersburg

More information can be found here.

Etters Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 10:00 am

Paddletown St. Paul’s UMC, 355 Church Rd, Etters

More information can be found here.

Memorial Day Cook Out

Monday, May 29; 6 p.m.

Stallion’s Club 706 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA

More information can be found here

Memorial Day Weekend Party

Bourbon Street Saloon, 37 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA

Sunday, May 28 7 p.m. to Monday, May 28, 2 a.m.

More information can be found here.

Memorial Day Event

Highspire Firehouse, 11 a.m.

More information can be found here

Memorial Day Pool Party