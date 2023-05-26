MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial Day is on May 29. While it is the unofficial start of summer, many people also want to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in service to the country.
abc27 has put together a list of some of the events around the Midstate.
Events are in no partcular order
Linglestown Memorial Day Mile
- Monday, May 29 at 12:15 p.m.
- The deadline for signing up is Saturday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m.
- More information can be found here
Hummelstown Memorial Day Parade
- Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m
- Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at Hummelstown Cemetry.
- More information can be found here
Shippensburg Memorial Day Ceremonies and Parade
- Monday, May 29. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and the parade begins at 2 p.m.
- Parade Begins at 2 p.m. on the corner of King and Prince Streets
- Ceremonies are found in various locations.
- More information can be found here.
New Cumberland Memorial Day Service and Parade
- Monday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Memorial Service honoring veterans on Monday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Bridge Street and the Park Avenue Parade will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m.
- More information could be found here
Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade
- Monday, May 29, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Memorial Day parade typically begins at 2 p.m. at Lefever Street in Gettysburg
- More information can be found here.
Mechanicsburg Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.
- Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg
Memorial Day Kayak
- Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.
- Colonel Denning State Park
- More information can be found here
U.S. Army War College Memorial Day Observance
- Monday, May 29, 11:20 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center, Carlisle
- More information can be found here.
Hanover Annual Memorial Day Parade
- Monday, May 29 at 8;30 a.m. in Hanover
- The parade will form at 7:30 a.m. on Carlisle Street, between Chestnut Street and Library Place
- More information can be found here.
Memorial Day Estate Auction
- Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gateway Gallery Auction, 643 Kriner Road, Chambersburg
- More information can be found here.
Etters Memorial Day Parade
- Monday, May 29 at 10:00 am
- Paddletown St. Paul’s UMC, 355 Church Rd, Etters
- More information can be found here.
Memorial Day Cook Out
- Monday, May 29; 6 p.m.
- Stallion’s Club 706 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA
- More information can be found here
Memorial Day Weekend Party
- Bourbon Street Saloon, 37 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA
- Sunday, May 28 7 p.m. to Monday, May 28, 2 a.m.
- More information can be found here.
Memorial Day Event
- Highspire Firehouse, 11 a.m.
- More information can be found here
Memorial Day Pool Party
- Regents’ Glen Country Club, 1000 Golf Club Dr, York, PA
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- More information can be found here