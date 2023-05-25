MIDSTATE (WHTM) — The unofficial start of summer is Memorial Day, and a few pools will be opening for the occasion.
abc27 has put together a list of some of the pools that will be available for residents around the Midstate, with many opening on Saturday, May 27.
Note: Opening dates are listed where available.
If you see a local pool that is not listed, email jwesser@abc27.com to have the location added!
Adams County
- Littlestown Community Pool
- 151 E Lakeview Dr, Littlestown, PA 17340
- Opening May 27
Cumberland County
- Boiling Springs Pool
- 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007
- Opens May 27
- Lemoyne Pool
- 94 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne PA 17043
- Opens May 27
- Hampden Township Pool
- 5002 Hampden Park Dr. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
- Open for Memorial Day Weekend. Opening for the season on June 3
- MWR Swimming Pool
- 5400 G Avenue Building 400, New Cumberland Pa.
- Open Memorial Day to Labor Day
Dauphin County
- Dauphin Pool
- 590 Claster Blvd, Dauphin, PA 17018
- Open June 3-4, open for the season June 9
- Hummelstown Swim Club
- 301 Kokomo Avenue Hummelstown PA, 17036
- Opening May 27
- Mountain View Swim Club
- 7501 Manor Drive, Harrisburg Pa.
- Opening May 27; daily operations start June 7 to Labor Day
- Koon’s Pool
- 1224 Laporte St, Harrisburg, PA 17112
- Opening Saturday, May 27
- Green Hills Swim Club
- 2055 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112
- Halifax Community Pool
- 130 Park Dr, Halifax, PA 17032
- Opening the last day of school
- Penn Colonial Swim
- 5011 Berkley Street Harrisburg, PA 17109
- Opening to be determined
Franklin County
- Chambersburg Aquatic Center
- 1 Washabaugh Way, Chambersburg, PA 17201
- Opening May 27
- Northside Park/Pool
- 138 Brown Street, Waynesboro PA 17268
- Opening May 27
- Ragged Edge Swim Club
- 112 Ragged Edge Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, US
- Opening May 27
Lancaster County
- Mountville Pool at Froelich Park
- Froelich Park, 350 W. Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554
- Opening Memorial Day
- Manheim Community Pool
- 504 Adele Ave, Manheim, PA 17545-1218
- Opening: To be announced
- Lititz Springs Pool
- 301 W Maple St. Lititz, PA 17543
- Opening Saturday, May 27
- Ephrata Community Pool
- 418 Vine St, Ephrata, PA 17522
- Opening Saturday, May 27
- Landisville Pool
- 50 Elmwood Ave, Landisville, PA 17538
- Following the Hempfield SD school schedule: the pool is closed when school is in session
- Denver Community Pool
- 400 Monroe St, Denver, PA 17517
- Opening Saturday, May 27
- Leola Community Pool
- 23 E Main St, Leola, PA 17540
- Opening May 27
- Willowood Swim Club
- 600 W Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Opening Memorial Day Weekend
- Woodridge Swim Club
- 50 W 7th St, Lititz, PA 17543
- Opening May 27
- Strasburg Swim Club
- 143 S Jackson St, Strasburg, PA 17579
- Opening May 27
- Conestoga Pines Pool
- 200 Arthur E Morris Pkwy, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Opening May 27
Lebanon County
- Palmyra Community Pool
- 1122 Park Dr. Palmyra, PA 17078
- Open Memorial Day to Labor Day
- Bethel Township’s Fredericksburg Lions Park and Pool
- 124 Lions Drive, Fredericksburg, PA 17026
- Opening May 27
- William L. Derr Community Swimming Pool
- 1 W Center Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Opening May 27
- Annville-Cleona Community Pool
- E Maple St, Annville, PA 17003
- Opening to be determined
Perry County
- Millerstown Community Pool
- 100 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown PA 17062
- Opening Memorial Day weekend
- Little Buffalo State Park- Swimming Pool
- 1579 State Park Road Newport, PA 17074-9428
- Opening Saturday, May 27
- Liverpool Community Pool
- 201 Lara Lane, Liverpool, PA 17045
- Marysville Borough Pool
- 119-199 Park Dr, Marysville, PA 17053
- Opening May 26
Mifflin County
- Lewistown Community Center Pool
- 100 Cherry Street, Lewistown, PA 17044
- Opening Saturday, May 27
- Burnham Community Pool
- First Avenue Burnham, Pennsylvania 17009,
York County
- Lincolnway Swimming Pool
- 4321 Zimmerman Dr, York, PA 17408
- Opening May 27
- Pine Ridge Swim Club
- 2454 Pleasant View Dr, York, PA 17406
- Opening May 27
- Wisehaven Swimming Pool
- 2989 E Prospect Rd, York, PA 17402
- Opening May 27 for Members. Opening June 1 for Guests.
- Green Valley Swimming & Sports Club
- 1725 Poplars Rd, York, PA 17408
- Opening May 27
