MIDSTATE (WHTM) — The unofficial start of summer is Memorial Day, and a few pools will be opening for the occasion.

abc27 has put together a list of some of the pools that will be available for residents around the Midstate, with many opening on Saturday, May 27.

Note: Opening dates are listed where available.

If you see a local pool that is not listed, email jwesser@abc27.com to have the location added!

Adams County

  • Littlestown Community Pool
    • 151 E Lakeview Dr, Littlestown, PA 17340
    • Opening May 27
    • Website

Cumberland County

  • Boiling Springs Pool
    • 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007
    • Opens May 27
    • Website
  • Lemoyne Pool
    • 94 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne PA 17043 
    • Opens May 27
    • Website
  • Hampden Township Pool
    •  5002 Hampden Park Dr. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    • Open for Memorial Day Weekend. Opening for the season on June 3
    • Website
  • MWR Swimming Pool
    • 5400 G Avenue Building 400, New Cumberland Pa.
    • Open Memorial Day to Labor Day
    • Website

Dauphin County

  • Dauphin Pool
    • 590 Claster Blvd, Dauphin, PA 17018
    • Open June 3-4, open for the season June 9
    • Website
  • Hummelstown Swim Club
    • 301 Kokomo Avenue Hummelstown PA, 17036
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Mountain View Swim Club
    • 7501 Manor Drive, Harrisburg Pa.
    • Opening May 27; daily operations start June 7 to Labor Day
    • Website
  • Koon’s Pool
    • 1224 Laporte St, Harrisburg, PA 17112
    • Opening Saturday, May 27
    • Website
  • Green Hills Swim Club
    • 2055 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112
    • Website
  • Halifax Community Pool
    •  130 Park Dr, Halifax, PA 17032
    • Opening the last day of school
    • Website
  • Penn Colonial Swim
    • 5011 Berkley Street Harrisburg, PA  17109
    • Opening to be determined
    • Website

Franklin County

  • Chambersburg Aquatic Center
    • 1 Washabaugh Way, Chambersburg, PA 17201
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Northside Park/Pool
    • 138 Brown Street, Waynesboro PA 17268
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Ragged Edge Swim Club
    • 112 Ragged Edge Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, US
    • Opening May 27
    • Website

Lancaster County

  • Mountville Pool at Froelich Park
    • Froelich Park, 350 W. Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554
    • Opening Memorial Day
    • Website
  • Manheim Community Pool
    • 504 Adele Ave, Manheim, PA 17545-1218
    • Opening: To be announced
    • Website
  • Lititz Springs Pool
    • 301 W Maple St. Lititz, PA 17543
    • Opening Saturday, May 27
    • Website
  • Ephrata Community Pool
    • 418 Vine St, Ephrata, PA 17522
    • Opening Saturday, May 27
    • Website
  • Landisville Pool
    • 50 Elmwood Ave, Landisville, PA 17538
    • Following the Hempfield SD school schedule: the pool is closed when school is in session
    • Website
  • Denver Community Pool
    • 400 Monroe St, Denver, PA 17517
    • Opening Saturday, May 27
    • Website
  • Leola Community Pool
    • 23 E Main St, Leola, PA 17540
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Willowood Swim Club
    • 600 W Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
    • Opening Memorial Day Weekend
    • Website
  • Woodridge Swim Club
    • 50 W 7th St, Lititz, PA 17543
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Strasburg Swim Club
    • 143 S Jackson St, Strasburg, PA 17579
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Conestoga Pines Pool
    • 200 Arthur E Morris Pkwy, Lancaster, PA 17601
    • Opening May 27
    • Website

Lebanon County

  • Palmyra Community Pool
    • 1122 Park Dr. Palmyra, PA 17078
    • Open Memorial Day to Labor Day
    • Website
  • Bethel Township’s Fredericksburg Lions Park and Pool
    • 124 Lions Drive, Fredericksburg, PA 17026
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • William L. Derr Community Swimming Pool
    • 1 W Center Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067
    • Opening May 27
  • Annville-Cleona Community Pool
    • E Maple St, Annville, PA 17003
    • Opening to be determined
    • Website

Perry County

  • Millerstown Community Pool
    • 100 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown PA 17062
    • Opening Memorial Day weekend
    • Website
  • Little Buffalo State Park- Swimming Pool
    • 1579 State Park Road Newport, PA 17074-9428
    • Opening Saturday, May 27
    • Website
  • Liverpool Community Pool
    • 201 Lara Lane, Liverpool, PA 17045
    • Website
  • Marysville Borough Pool
    • 119-199 Park Dr, Marysville, PA 17053
    • Opening May 26
    • Website

Mifflin County

  • Lewistown Community Center Pool
    • 100 Cherry Street, Lewistown, PA  17044
    • Opening Saturday, May 27
    • Website
  • Burnham Community Pool
    • First Avenue Burnham, Pennsylvania 17009,
    • Website

York County

  • Lincolnway Swimming Pool
    • 4321 Zimmerman Dr, York, PA 17408
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Pine Ridge Swim Club
    • 2454 Pleasant View Dr, York, PA 17406
    • Opening May 27
    • Website
  • Wisehaven Swimming Pool
    • 2989 E Prospect Rd, York, PA 17402
    • Opening May 27 for Members. Opening June 1 for Guests.
    • Website
  • Green Valley Swimming & Sports Club
    • 1725 Poplars Rd, York, PA 17408
    • Opening May 27
    • Website