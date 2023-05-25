MIDSTATE (WHTM) — The unofficial start of summer is Memorial Day, and a few pools will be opening for the occasion.

abc27 has put together a list of some of the pools that will be available for residents around the Midstate, with many opening on Saturday, May 27.

Note: Opening dates are listed where available.

If you see a local pool that is not listed, email jwesser@abc27.com to have the location added!

Adams County

Littlestown Community Pool 151 E Lakeview Dr, Littlestown, PA 17340 Opening May 27 Website



Cumberland County

Boiling Springs Pool 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 Opens May 27 Website



Lemoyne Pool 94 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne PA 17043 Opens May 27 Website



Hampden Township Pool 5002 Hampden Park Dr. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Open for Memorial Day Weekend. Opening for the season on June 3 Website



MWR Swimming Pool 5400 G Avenue Building 400, New Cumberland Pa. Open Memorial Day to Labor Day Website



Dauphin County

Dauphin Pool 590 Claster Blvd, Dauphin, PA 17018 Open June 3-4, open for the season June 9 Website



Hummelstown Swim Club 301 Kokomo Avenue Hummelstown PA, 17036 Opening May 27 Website



Mountain View Swim Club 7501 Manor Drive, Harrisburg Pa. Opening May 27; daily operations start June 7 to Labor Day Website



Koon’s Pool 1224 Laporte St, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Opening Saturday, May 27 Website



Green Hills Swim Club 2055 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Website



Halifax Community Pool 130 Park Dr, Halifax, PA 17032 Opening the last day of school Website

Penn Colonial Swim 5011 Berkley Street Harrisburg, PA 17109 Opening to be determined Website



Franklin County

Chambersburg Aquatic Center 1 Washabaugh Way, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Opening May 27 Website



Northside Park/Pool 138 Brown Street, Waynesboro PA 17268 Opening May 27 Website



Ragged Edge Swim Club 112 Ragged Edge Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, US Opening May 27 Website



Lancaster County

Mountville Pool at Froelich Park Froelich Park, 350 W. Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554 Opening Memorial Day Website



Manheim Community Pool 504 Adele Ave, Manheim, PA 17545-1218 Opening: To be announced Website



Lititz Springs Pool 301 W Maple St. Lititz, PA 17543 Opening Saturday, May 27 Website



Ephrata Community Pool 418 Vine St, Ephrata, PA 17522 Opening Saturday, May 27 Website



Landisville Pool 50 Elmwood Ave, Landisville, PA 17538 Following the Hempfield SD school schedule: the pool is closed when school is in session Website



Denver Community Pool 400 Monroe St, Denver, PA 17517 Opening Saturday, May 27 Website



Leola Community Pool 23 E Main St, Leola, PA 17540 Opening May 27 Website



Willowood Swim Club 600 W Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Opening Memorial Day Weekend Website



Woodridge Swim Club 50 W 7th St, Lititz, PA 17543 Opening May 27 Website



Strasburg Swim Club 143 S Jackson St, Strasburg, PA 17579 Opening May 27 Website



Conestoga Pines Pool 200 Arthur E Morris Pkwy, Lancaster, PA 17601 Opening May 27 Website



Lebanon County

Palmyra Community Pool 1122 Park Dr. Palmyra, PA 17078 Open Memorial Day to Labor Day Website



Bethel Township’s Fredericksburg Lions Park and Pool 124 Lions Drive, Fredericksburg, PA 17026 Opening May 27 Website



William L. Derr Community Swimming Pool 1 W Center Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067 Opening May 27 Website



Annville-Cleona Community Pool E Maple St, Annville, PA 17003 Opening to be determined Website



Perry County

Millerstown Community Pool 100 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown PA 17062 Opening Memorial Day weekend Website



Little Buffalo State Park- Swimming Pool 1579 State Park Road Newport, PA 17074-9428 Opening Saturday, May 27 Website

Liverpool Community Pool 201 Lara Lane, Liverpool, PA 17045 Website

Marysville Borough Pool 119-199 Park Dr, Marysville, PA 17053 Opening May 26 Website



Mifflin County

Lewistown Community Center Pool 100 Cherry Street, Lewistown, PA 17044 Opening Saturday, May 27 Website



Burnham Community Pool First Avenue Burnham, Pennsylvania 17009, Website



York County

Lincolnway Swimming Pool 4321 Zimmerman Dr, York, PA 17408 Opening May 27 Website



Pine Ridge Swim Club 2454 Pleasant View Dr, York, PA 17406 Opening May 27 Website



Wisehaven Swimming Pool 2989 E Prospect Rd, York, PA 17402 Opening May 27 for Members. Opening June 1 for Guests. Website

