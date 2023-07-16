LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – As the summer months roll on, finding outdoor entertainment could be on your wishlist and there’s a park in the Midstate that has been holding events for years that carries an important meaning for many visitors.

Long’s Park in Lancaster has a rich history of providing good times for its visitors, but the opportunity to come to see bands perform every Sunday resonates with the local community.

“If you are from the area, come see a concert,” says Tom Ellis, President of Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation.

The summer months bring many opportunities outside, but free concerts typically aren’t on the list.

“It’s great to be out here at Long’s Park. We come out here every Sunday night for the concerts because it’s just a great way to end the weekend,” states Janelle Ellis, a longtime fan.

Tom Ellis says, “It’s the fabric of Lancaster that shows up. these are the opportunity for people to come to an event they wouldn’t otherwise have the ability to come to.”

Long’s Park in Lancaster has been putting on these concerts for decades.

Tom Ellis also said, “I hope we never take this for granted because for 60 years we’ve been putting on 13 concerts over the summer for the benefit of people that live in Lancaster. it is absolutely amazing.”

“It’s just a great community outreach that is free to the public to come out and enjoy the music,” said Janelle Ellis.

Without the support from local businesses, the concerts wouldn’t be possible.

Tom Ellis says, “If you are doing business in the Lancaster area, you’re probably dealing with a business that has one time or another donated to help make this concert a sponsored event open to the public.”

A variety of music attracts all different genres lovers.

Janelle Ellis said, “Every Sunday night there’s a different concert with a different genre. you can have a bluegrass band like tonight, you can have a Latin band. you can have, the army band was here for the fourth of July. so it varies each week.”

Once the sun starts to set and the crowd files in, the music can make you want to show off a few moves.

“There is a dance floor right in front. You never know what’s going to prompt you to get up and start dancing and having a great time,” said Janelle Ellis.

Tom Ellis tells abc27 that on average around three to five thousand people will come to each concert. There are six concerts remaining that run through August 27.