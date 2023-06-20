DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pa. Ice Cream Trail is trekking through its 6th year, highlighting local Pennsylvania creameries that make use of local dairy, and if you visit enough of them you earn a prize!

The delicious dairy trail leads to stops in the Midstate. One being Candy Mountain Creamery in Dillsburg, York County.

The shop prides itself on using “only the highest quality, freshest ingredients to create our handcrafted ice cream.”

Ice cream flavors range from a spicy sweet mango habanero, brownie Ube, teaberry, cookie monster and of course the classic flavors of vanilla and chocolate.

But, that is not all the shop offers, they have local coffee available alone or mixed with their ice cream, an Affogato is a popular pick!

If you aren’t craving something sweet, Candy Mountain Owner Melissa Pierce makes fresh local food too! Take a look at their full menu by clicking HERE.

Pierce said new additions will be added soon! With two flavors protein ice cream on deck, keep your eye out health nuts! She tells abc27 there is 25 grams of protein per scoop.

The ice cream, coffee and food stop is located at 11 N US Rt 15 Suite 2.

Hours are below:

Sundays: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesdays: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thursdays: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Fridays: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm