PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The first of two fish-for-free days will be happening on Sunday, May 28.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Fish for Free days allow any resident or nonresident to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license on designated days throughout the year.

The second Fish for Free Day for 2023 will be on Tuesday, July 4.

The commission also states that Trout and Salmon permits, as well as Lake Erie permits, are also not required.

All other fishing regulations, which can be seen by clicking here, still apply during Free to Fish Days.