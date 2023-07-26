The Pride of the Susquehanna

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat is hosting two “Pride on the Pride” cruises as a part of the 31st annual Pride Festival on Saturday, July 29.

The first cruise will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the second will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both cruises will be on Saturday, July 29 and tickets cost $10 and can be purchased through the Central Pennsylvania Pride website.

Parking for the event will be available at the Riverboat’s private VIP lot or the FNB Field’s larger lot.

The dock for The Pride of the Susquehanna can be found along the northeast shoreline of Harrisburg’s City Island.