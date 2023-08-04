(WHTM) — August has arrived and with it is talk of back to school. If it feels like summer is ending, don’t worry because there is still plenty to do in the Midstate.

Here is abc27’s list of events for Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

Harrisburg area

Free Movie Night at the Bandshell: Annie — Enjoy a free showing of Annie at Reservoir Park this Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m.

2nd Annual Community Day — This Saturday, August 5, The Harrisburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting its 2nd annual Community Day at Harrisburg High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free bookbags and school supplies and attendees will be able to visit various resource tables, vendors, and food trucks.

CatVideoFest at Midtown Cinema — If you love watching cat videos, this is the event for you. Head to Midtown Cinema on Sunday, August 6 at 5 p.m. to watch some funny and cute cat videos. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. According to the event’s Facebook page, each ticket sold will benefit local cats in need.

Lancaster area

Disney’s Newsies — Head to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre to see Disney’s Newsies on Friday night. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be bought online here.

York area

Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival — This event is coming to the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in York County this weekend, from August 4 to August 6. Head to the website for more information.

Hershey area

Drive-In Movie- “Back to the Future” — Head to Shank Park on Friday, August 4 to see “Back to the Future” on Friday night. The event will go from 7 p.m. to 10:25 p.m. and admission is free.

Music in the Gardens — Visit Hershey Gardens on Friday, August 4 for an evening of music featuring The Anthony Haubert Quartet and vocalist Elizabeth Zito. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular admission rates apply and the event is free for members.

Carlisle area

CBF Kids’ Literature open house — Take your kids to this open house to meet Ronan Russell, author of Kursid Kids, and artist, Aron Rook between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 4.

Truck Nationals — The Carlisle Truck Nationals are being held from August 4 to August 6 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. For more on how to attend visit the event’s website.

Mechanicsburg area

Creekview Family Fun Night — Go to Creekview North Park for Family Fun Night this Friday, August 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Activities will include 4-way bungee trampolines, face painting, carnival games, inflatables, pony rides, DJ Runkle, alpacas, food trucks, etc. Hampden Police Department, EMS, and the Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company members will be there for Hampden’s “First Night Out.” Attractions are cash only.

Arcona Summer Movie Night — Take a trip to the Arcona Green on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Pre-movie activities, including quidditch, start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. The movie is free and open to attend but organizers are asking guests to RSVP here.

Gettysburg area

Fall 2023 KCC Adams Co. Sale –Kid’s Closet Connections in Adams County is having its Fall 2023 pop-up consignment event this weekend. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the Gettysburg Fire Department Community Room. Admission is free and cash and card are both accepted.