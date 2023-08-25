(WHTM) — It is the final weekend in August and there is plenty to do in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of events from August 25 to August 27.

Harrisburg area

2nd Annual Harrisburg River Rescue Float — On Saturday at 11 a.m. the Harrisburg River Rescue is holding their 2nd annual Harrisburg River Rescue Float. Tickets can be purchased online for $15

Italian Lake Concert — Head to Italian Lake Park on Sunday for the final Italian Lake Concert Series of 2023. The free concert will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lancaster area

Love Your Library Benefit Bash — The Milanof-Schock Library, located at 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd in Mount Joy, is holding this event to raise funds for the library. It is free to attend and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will include live jazz music, games, a silent auction, and more.

Pyrate Invasion at the Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Pyrate Invasion themes weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

York area

Captain Dargo Meet & Book Reading — On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Leg Up Farmers Market located at 3100 N George Street in York will host a meet and greet with Captain Dargo, a police dog with the County Sheriff’s Office. At 2 p.m. there will also be a reading of the children’s book, “Captain Dargo: Born to Serve” by author M.J. McCluskey.

Hershey area

Hershey Symphony Orchestra — This Saturday at 8 p.m. the Hershey Symphony will be at the Hershey Theatre to perform their concert, “A Little of This, A Little of That.” Music will include selections from Beethoven, Glinka, Mahler, Falla, and Rachmaninov. Tickets can be purchased online.

Mechanicsburg area

Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association’s 65th Annual Steam Show — This weekend will kick off the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association’s 65th Annual Steam Show. The event will begin Saturday, August 26, and end Sunday, September 3. Details can be found at wghsea.org/steamshow.

Carlisle area

Corvettes at Carlisle — This weekend will be the 50th anniversary of “Corvettes at Carlisle.” The event began Thursday and will run until Saturday. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day. Admission details can be found online.

Shippensburg Corn Festival— This Saturday is the 42nd annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. This year the event will feature craft vendors, food vendors, entertainment, and a car show. The festival will take place in Downtown Shippensburg on King Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details about the event can be found on the festival’s website and Facebook page.