(WHTM) — With Labor Day over, some people are clinging to the final days of summer while others are ready to jump into fall. Either way, there are plenty of things to do during your weekend in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of events from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

Harrisburg area

Dauphin County Wine and Jazz — The Dauphin County Wine and Jazz Festival is being held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10 at Fort Hunter Park in Harrisburg. More information is available on the Dauphin County website.

Jazz Walk — If you don’t want to wait until Saturday, can enjoy some jazz at the Broad Street Market on Friday night. Jazz night will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

Fall Market — This Saturday for Harrisburg’s Small Business Saturday there will be a “Fall Market on Market” event at The Bridge, located on Market Street. The market will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Annual Gallery Walk — The Art Association of Harrisburg is hosting its annual gallery walk this Sunday, September 10. The walk will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and more information is available on artassocofhbg.com.

Lancaster area

African American Cultural Fair — The 10th annual African American Cultural Fair began on September 5 and is running until September 9. The fair is being held at Reservoir Park in Lancaster. Head to the event’s Facebook page to find out more.

Sunflower Festival — This Saturday, September 9 is the last day of Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s Sunflower Festival and summer season. Head to the farm’s website to find out more.

Viking Weekend at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire— The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Viking-themed weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

35th Annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival — This Sunday, September 10 the 35th Annual Rubber Duckie Race and Festival is coming to Lancaster County Central Park. More than 10 thousand rubber ducks will float down the Conestoga River during the event which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit schreiberpediatric.org.

York area

Second Friday Latino — Latinos Unidos of York is celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with this free community event. The event will take place Friday, September 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include Latino music, food, vendors, and artisans. Visit the event’s Facebook page to find out more.

Zerbini Family Circus — The Zerbini Family Circus will perform at the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9. The show will feature an aerialist, acrobats, juggling, clowns, performing ponies, mini donkeys, dogs, and a real-life transforming car. For more information, click here.

Hershey area

Bug-O-Rama — This Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hershey Gardens will host their Bug-O-Rama. The event, included in the price of general admission, will feature bugs, amphibians, and reptiles from around the world and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about their origins and behaviors. Head to the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Lebanon area

Fall Music Fest at Fogleman Farmstead — This Saturday, September 9, the Fogleman Farmstead will hold its annual Fall Music Fest in support of the PA Wounded Warriors. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and feature live music, food, and games. More information is available on the event’s website.

Lebanon Valley Fall Fair — This Saturday, September 9, the 7th Annual Lebanon Valley Fall Fair is coming to the Lebanon Expo Center. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free and a list of vendors can be found on the event’s webpage.