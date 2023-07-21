(WHTM) — If you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend, there are plenty of chances across the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of some events going on from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

Harrisburg area

Free Movie Night at the Bandshell – Head to Reservoir Park this Friday, July 21 for a free showing of Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse. The movie will begin at 8 p.m.

3rd in the Burg – Harrisburg’s monthly 3rd in the Burg is back this Friday. As part of the event, the Susquehanna Art Museum will have free admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reggae Night – This weekend is also the second to last installment of the July Music Series, Harrisburg’s free music festival. On July 23, the city will host Reggae Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The show will include performances from Dwenninmmen African Dance and Jah Works at Reservoir Park Bandshell.

Lancaster area

Long’s Park Summer Music Series – This Sunday, July 23, blues artists Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar will perform at a free concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Long’s Park Summer Music Series.

York area

717 Vintage Fest – On July 22 and 23, the 717 Vintage Fest will be held at the New York Wire Works located at 441 East Market Street in York. The vintage-only vendor market will be free and open to the public.

Hershey area

Vaughn Hummel at the Market On Chocolate – There will be live music by local musician Vaughn Hummel at this week’s Market on Chocolate. The market will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Hummel will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mechanicsburg area

Summer Artisan Market at Creative Grounds – This event will feature local artisans and small businesses. It will be held July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Creative Grounds located at 36 W Main St in Mechanicsburg above Denim Coffee. Admission is free.

Carlisle area

PA Jeeps show – The 27th annual PA Jeeps show is taking place this weekend on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, dedicated to all things Jeeps, will be held at the Carlisle Campgrounds.

Gettysburg area

Antique & Vintage Outdoor Market – Rebel’s Roost Antique & Vintage Outdoor Market is scheduled for this Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is being held at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg.