(WHTM) — The time has come to say goodbye to July and there is plenty to do in the Midstate this weekend to close out the month. Here is abc27’s list of events for Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

Harrisburg area

Pride Festival of Central PA — This weekend is the 31st anniversary of the Pride Festival of Central PA. Events are happening all weekend long, visit centralpapride.org for a full schedule.

Peach Festival — SpringGate Vineyard is hosting their annual Peach Festival Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29 from noon to 11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30 from noon to 9 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature a food truck, live music, and peach-themed treats.

Mecum Auction — Mecum’s 2023 auction in Harrisburg started on July 26 and will close on July 29. It is being held at the Farm Show Complex. Tickets can be purchased online on Mecum’s website.

Lancaster area

Christmas in July — Downtown Lititz is ending July with a Christmas in July event. The event started on July 24 and is continuing until July 29. For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.

Pet Portrait Event — Warren Jewellers is holding their 6th annual pet portrait event, fundraising for the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. You can schedule a portrait for your pet by clicking here. All photo sessions must be booked ahead. The event started on July 27 and is ending July 29 at 4 p.m.

York area

York State Fair — The York State Fair is still going on and will close on July 30. For admission details visit the fair’s website.

Hershey area

Scream Week at Hersheypark — To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Hersheypark is hosting a Scream Week. The event started on July 24 and will conclude on July 30 at 9 p.m. For more details head to the event’s Facebook page.

Carlisle area

Toys For the Ages Expo — This Vintage toy expo is coming to the Carlisle Expo Center this weekend. The event will feature more than 50 toy vendors and run from Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. More information including how to buy tickets can be found on the event’s website.

Gettysburg area

1940s Dance — Put on your dancing shoes and head to WWII American Experience’s 1940s Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 online or at the door. Generations Big Band will be there providing music. The event will be held at 845 Crooked Creek Road in Gettysburg.