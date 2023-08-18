(WHTM) — It’s almost the weekend again. Here is abc27’s list of events for Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20.
Harrisburg area
- 3rd in the Burg — Harrisburg’s monthly 3rd in the Burg event is back this Friday, August 18. Head to their website for a list of participating venues.
- Free Movie at the Bandshell: Wakanda Forever — This Friday will also be the last movie night of the summer at Reservoir Park. This week, Wakanda Forever will be playing at 8 p.m. Drinks and refreshments will be available while supplies last.
Lancaster area
- Celebrate Lancaster — Celebrate Lancaster is scheduled for August 18. The event is an annual celebration of the city’s residents and cultures. Head to the event’s Facebook page for a list of events and vendors.
- Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is set to kick off this weekend August 19 and 20 at the Mount Hope Estate in Manheim. This year will be the fair’s 43rd anniversary since its beginning in 1980. This year’s event will feature popular foods such as giant turkey legs, local beers, games, and more.
York area
- Mural Festival — The Mural Festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Royal Square District in York. 15 new murals will be unveiled at the event and there will be live music, food, and artist vendor booths to visit.
Mechanicsburg area
- Caffeine & Gasoline — Rolls-Royce Foundation is hosting a free, open-to-the-public open house this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors will be able to tour the Rolls-Royce and Bentley Museum, see new cars, meet local car enthusiasts, and more. Visit the event’s Facebook page for details.
Carlisle area
- Mid Atlantic Reptile Expo — This Saturday, August 19, the Mid Atlantic Reptile Expo is coming to the Carlisle Expo Center. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door. Admissions cost $10 for guests 13 years and older. Entry is free for guests 12 years and younger.
Gettysburg area
- Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival — The carnival will be held at 2720 Gettysburg Road. It began Thursday, August 17, and will end Saturday, August 19. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.