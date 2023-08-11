(WHTM)– It’s mid-August and there’s plenty to do this weekend in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of events for Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.

Harrisburg area

‘Jurassic Quest’ — Dinosaurs are coming to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this weekend. This event runs from Friday through Sunday and tickets can be purchased online.

Free Movie Night at the Bandshell: Minions — Head to Reservoir Park on Friday Night at 8 p.m. for a free showing of Minions.

Lancaster area

Urban Werks 9-Year Anniversary & Open Haus — Urban Werks is having their 9-Year anniversary celebration on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be beer and food trucks and cars on display showcasing the shop’s work. The event is family and dog friendly.

York area

Rockin’ for the River Summer Concert Series — This summer concert series benefits the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper. The outdoor concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at Shank’s Mare Outfitters in Wrightsville. Admission is free but donations or membership is encouraged.

York Astronomical Society Public Starwatch — The York Astronomical Society is hosting a public star watch on Saturday, August 12. The event will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the observatory at John Rudy County Park, located at 400 Mundis Race Road in York. Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged.

Annual Firefighters Association of York County Convention — The West Manchester Township Fire Department will be hosting the 111th Annual Firefighters Association of York County Convention on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The convention will kick off with a parade at noon, followed by an afternoon of free entertainment at the York Expo Center.

Red Lion Street Fair — This fair, which celebrates the economic growth and development of Red Lion, will be held Saturday, August 12 at the Center Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include games, activities, over 150 crafts, merchandise, and local food vendors.

Carlisle area

70th Olde Time Festival — The Lisburn Community Fire Company is holding its 70th Olde Time Festival this weekend. The festival began on August 9 and will close on August 12. It is located at 1800 Main Street, Lisburn on Route 114 halfway between Mechanicsburg and New Cumberland.

Gettysburg area

Much Ado About Nothing — The Gettysburg Community Theatre will be putting on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door.

Milkshakes on the Moo-ve! — To celebrate National Farmers Market Week, the Adams County Farmers Market is hosting the Pa Dairymen’s Association for Milkshakes on the Moo-ve. The Pa Dairymen’s Association Providing the Farm Show Milkshake since 1953. Milkshakes on the Moo-ve will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Hershey area

5th Annual Wreaths Across America Car Show — This Sunday at 11 a.m. the AACA Museum is hosting the 5th Annual Wreaths Across America Car Show. Spectator admission and parking is free. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page.

Susquehanna Folk Weekend — The Susquehanna Folk Music Society is holding its 2023 Susquehanna Folk Weekend from Friday to Sunday. For specific shows and ticket prices head to their website.