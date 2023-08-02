HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Weekender, a two-day festival, is returning to Harrisburg after taking time off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community will have the chance to learn about entrepreneurship and employment at Networth Summit at Harrisburg University, followed by a block party with live music at the Hall Manor Neighborhood.

Oche Bridgeford, of the weekend festival planning committee, said, “It’s a great opportunity to network, great opportunity to learn, and a great opportunity to be around like-minded individuals who are focused on increasing their own family’s net worth right alongside you.”

The Weekender is happening next Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11.

For more information, visit the Weekender website.