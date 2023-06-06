This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a female lone star tick. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With the weather warming up, many people enjoy venturing outside to enjoy the outdoors. But going outside may bring a certain set of problems. One of those problems is extremely tiny: Ticks.

Ticks, according to the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, are related to mites and feed on the blood of warm-blooded mammals. Some ticks even feed on birds and reptiles.

The college states that there have been more than 25 species of ticks identified in Pennsylvania. But, only four species account for nearly 90% of all ticks submitted to Penn State for identification.

Here are four main tick species found in Pennsylvania, according to the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences

American Dog Tick

(AP Photo)

Penn State says that this tick is found in two-thirds of the United States and it is the most commonly encountered tick in the state. While feeding, the tick can be as large as a grape in some cases. These ticks have distinctive white markings along their backs. Not only do they feed on humans, but they feed on a variety of animals such as cats, cattle, donkeys, and more.

The American Dog Tick is a major carrier of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which can be considered a potentially more serious illness than Lyme Disease but is less common and this tick cannot carry Lyme Disease.

Blacklegged Tick

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a black-legged tick, which is also known as a deer tick. (CDC via AP, File)

This tick is found throughout the eastern United States and can be found in wooded, bushy locations. Penn State says it has been expanding its reach in recent years and now can be found in most counties throughout the Commonwealth.

Penn State says that an area where this tick can be found is southeast of a line between Wayne and Adams counties.

The larvae like to feed on birds and small animals, but adult ticks prefer deer. However, any life stage of this tick can feed on humans.

The Black-Legged tick can spread Lyme Disease and typically needs in excess of 24 hours of attachment before it can transmit the disease.

Lone Star Tick

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which – despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast. Researchers have found that the bloodsuckers carry a sugar that humans don’t have, and can make those bitten have an allergic reaction to red meat. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

This tick is unusual as it is mostly found in Texas but it has found its way to the southern counties of Pennsylvania. Penn State this tick can be active between early spring and late fall.

The tick has a solid white-colored dot on its body. The larva feeds on small animals, while the nymphs feed on many small and larger animals. Adults can be found on larger animals, at any stage are found on deer, and will feed on humans.

The Lone Star tick is known to cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tick paralysis, and Tularemia.

Groundhog Tick

While this tick is mostly found east of the Rockies from Texas to South Dakota, portions of western and northern Pennsylvania have seen a few instances.

Penn State says that this tick is very host-specific for groundhogs, but can be occasionally found on birds, small animals, and humans. It is not considered to be an important vector of Lyme

disease because it tends to feed only on groundhogs.