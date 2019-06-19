Surgical Weight Loss Webchat

Thinking about surgical weight loss?

Have questions about what to expect or how to start?

Ask an expert from Penn State Surgical Weight Loss about procedures, treatments, effectiveness, success stories, and more.

Join us on Thursday, January 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. as Dr. Ann Rogers responds to your questions live!



Ann Rogers, M.D.

Director, Penn State Hershey Surgical Weight Loss ProgramDr. Rogers attended Cornell University, and Cornell University Medical College. She completed an internship and residency at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City, where she was later named Director of the General Surgery Residency Program. She spent an additional year in fellowship training in Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where she now directs the Surgical Weight Loss Program.