25-year-old male victim

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Top Stories
Bernie Sanders: Biden win in November is no ‘slam dunk’
A WWII hero’s family plead for stolen war medals to be returned
Central American refugees stopped by Trump, then by pandemic
Coronavirus complicates wildfire evacuations on West Coast
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
York Revolution hosting a ‘Smash Bash’ communal therapy session
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 920 new cases, 143,805 total; record number of one day tests
Top Stories
Grilled Cheese Plus in Harrisburg closing due to coronavirus pandemic
Video
Several free milk drives being held across Central Pa. this week
Video
The Latest: COVID cases rising again in Britain
Cumberland County man shares heart transplant survival story
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Esports
Top Stories
Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey climbing up national recruiting ranks
Video
Top Stories
Northern parents watch kids take on Boiling Springs at scrimmage
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Wolf to veto bill giving schools power to determine sporting attendance
Video
Harrisburg native Jen Brady advances at US Open; youth instructor talks about teaching young star
Video
Warwick’s Nolan Rucci balancing national attention and state title hopes
Video
State bill would give power to districts for sporting spectators
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
25-year-old male victim
Shooting St. Paul Street and Park Place York County
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts