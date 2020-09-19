answer is yes

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman – and soon
Top Stories
A rapper, an elevator and a camel: the stories Ginsburg told
Local attorney remembers Justice Ginsburg and her impact
Video
Oops, says Emmy: ‘This Is Us’ actor gets award after mix-up
Thai protesters reinstall plaque symbolizing democracy
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
The Latest: India on track to surpass US as worst-hit
Top Stories
Romanian families protest mandatory use of masks in school
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, 1,162 new cases, 149,845 total
Police, protesters clash as London eyes tighter virus rules
The Latest: South Korea’s daily virus total drops slightly
CDC and local experts provide tips on proper mask washing amid Coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Esports
Top Stories
Delone Catholic shuts out York Vo. Tech in Week 1
Video
Top Stories
Cocalico takes down Garden Spot in Week 1
Video
Top Stories
ELCO survives against Ephrata in Week 1
Video
Columbia shocks Lancaster Catholic in Week 1
Video
Bermudian Springs shuts out Hanover in season opener
Video
York Catholic outlasts Littlestown in Week 1
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
answer is yes
Can a Supreme Court vacancy be filled during election year?
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts