Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
FDA authorizes three more coronavirus antibody tests, bringing total to seven
Uber giving 50K free rides to abuse victims
Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators
Wolf Administration: Regionalized priority COVID-19 testing available to workforce supporting Pennsylvania’s food supply
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Top Stories
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Bishop McDevitt’s Bryce Hall drafted by the NY Jets with the 158th overall pick
Top Stories
McDevitt’s Bryce Hall awaits selection on final day of draft
Video
Top Stories
Hershey Bears ready for anything as season status remains uncertain
Video
Help ABC27 choose the greatest local sports moments – Central Dauphin wrestling wins four straight titles
Video
Ravens draft G Tyre Phillips with final pick of NFL Draft’s third round
Steelers select LB Alex Highsmith with No. 102 overall pick
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
FDA authorizes three more coronavirus antibody tests, bringing total to seven
Top Stories
Uber giving 50K free rides to abuse victims
Top Stories
Wolf Administration: Regionalized priority COVID-19 testing available to workforce supporting Pennsylvania’s food supply
Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like?
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s errant virus theories, testing boast
Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Honoring Class of 2020
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Draft
Search
Search
Search
antibody
FDA authorizes three more coronavirus antibody tests, bringing total to seven
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts