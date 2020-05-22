Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Brothers on COVID-19 front lines face potential deportation
Video
BEATING THE VIRUS: Daughter contracts COVID-19 after saying final farewell to father
Video
Arrivals to UK face 14-day quarantine under government plan
Harrisburg High School to hold ‘Sign & Drive’ celebration to honor class of 2020
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Can off duty police officers issue traffic citations?
Video
Top Stories
Realtor calls on governor to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania
Video
Top Stories
“We were not notified”, woman calls for more transparency from nursing homes
Video
Coroner criticizes Dept. of Health in facebook post
Video
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Best Backyard Sports Plays
Top Stories
Susquehanna Township’s Jaquan Blair still working towards NFL dream
Video
40 since ’80: Hershey Bears celebrate improbable 1980 Calder Cup
Video
Gettysburg’s Quadir Copeland wins state underclassman of the year award
Video
Greatest Moments: 1988 Bears and 2013 Outdoor Classic in first round tussle
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Brothers on COVID-19 front lines face potential deportation
Video
Top Stories
Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
India struggles with twin challenges of cyclone and pandemic
12 more counties moved to yellow phase
Video
Will virus keep Florida spectators from astronaut launch?
UK’s COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Catholics
Midstate Catholic churches in yellow counties prepare for in-person masses May 31
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts