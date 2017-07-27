Central Pa Horse Rescue

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death
Top Stories
Man with knife shot, wounded outside LA federal courthouse
House opposes Israel boycott in bipartisan vote
Gordon Ramsay denounces chefs who snub Michelin guide honors
Hybrid car owners angry over new fees and taxes
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Judge denies convicted killer’s request to die at home
Top Stories
Convicted killer wants to die at home; asks judge for compassionate release
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings too numerous to count, large accumulation of dead flies
Visitors concerned about trash collecting near Wildwood Park
Checks can be cashed more than once
Restaurant Report: Employees not washing hands, wearing hairnets
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
East Pennsboro little leaguers win state tournament opener
Top Stories
Gregg Mace calls Senators game on radio
Top Stories
Noah Spence holds free football camp at McDevitt
Harrisburg University Storm tops Boise State in Overwatch at national convention
Cumberland County hosts Senior Games
Harrisburg boxer to fight on ESPN
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
Top Stories
Diplomats’ brain scans show differences, add to Cuba mystery
Top Stories
Georgia abortion law foes seek to keep it from taking effect
Top Stories
Healthy Living: A closer look at CrossFit
FDA approves 9 generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica
Revamped OxyContin was supposed to reduce abuse, but has it?
Bayer sells Dr. Scholl’s foot care business to Boston firm
Community
abc27 Job Fair
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Central Pa Horse Rescue
Central PA Horse Rescue: Volunteers Wanted!
Proud Sponsor of the Whitaker Center segments on Good Day PA.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts