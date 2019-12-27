Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
FBI: Deadly Denny’s shooting was 4th target in robbery spree
UN gives green light to draft treaty to combat cybercrime
BBB warns of scammers pretending to be from Federal Trade Commission, sending threats
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found roaches, mildew
Top Stories
Food safety inspectors report dirty mixer, rodent activity
Top Stories
Illegal dumping penalty includes picking up trash
Ex-nurse accused of recording patients: ‘I will always be sorry to everyone involved’
Police seek armed store robber, suspects in 2 thefts
Report: ‘extremely dirty’ restaurant had expired milk, cleaning chemical near food prep
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chance Westry’s 52 points leads Trinity boys to double overtime win
Top Stories
ONE-ON-ONE: Trace McSorley preps for first potential NFL action with Ravens
Top Stories
Gettysburg, Chambersburg boys win in tourney, sets up final
Penn State hires Red Land graduate Kirk Ciarrocca as OC, quarterbacks coach
Steel-High boys blow out York Catholic
Hershey Bears stay perfect in December, come back against Springfield
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Age limit now 21 across US for cigarettes, tobacco products
Top Stories
‘Tough year’ for measles and other infectious diseases in US
Top Stories
California jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine
AP PHOTOS: In despair, French hospital interns go on strike
Aid groups halt work in south Yemen after targeted bombings
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Fun Guide
Holiday Vacations
Home for the Holidays
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News at 10
Chance Westry
Chance Westry’s 52 points leads Trinity boys to double overtime win
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts