Commissioners

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
‘Peyton’s Law’ would educate parents, athletes about EKGs detecting sudden cardiac arrest
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed in death of woman found buried in beach sand
Scottish rape suspect thought to have faked death arrested
8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles
Bald eagle shot, killed in northwestern Pennsylvania
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Roaches, pink and black mold
Top Stories
Fire officials seek overhaul of Pennsylvania fireworks law
Top Stories
Judge denies convicted killer’s request to die at home
Convicted killer wants to die at home; asks judge for compassionate release
Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings too numerous to count, large accumulation of dead flies
Visitors concerned about trash collecting near Wildwood Park
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
East Pennsboro little leaguers prepare for state championship
Top Stories
East Pennsboro comes back to beat Greater Pittston, advances to state title game
Top Stories
Carson Wentz, Eagles open training camp
East Pennsboro blows out West Point at Little League state tournament
Atlantic League to use “robot umps” for remainder of 2019 season
Harrisburg AAU basketball team wins national championship
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
Top Stories
US restricts visas for Cubans involved in overseas medicine
Top Stories
Judge reduces $2B award in Monsanto Roundup case to $87M
Top Stories
Eye surgery law sparks unusually public dispute in Arkansas
Saudi Arabia suspends visas to people from Congo over Ebola
Report: No radiation exposure at Grand Canyon National Park
Brain-eating amoeba kills man who swam in NC manmade lake
Community
abc27 Job Fair
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Commissioners
Some taxpayers upset over proposed new Dauphin County community park
Proud Sponsor of the Whitaker Center segments on Good Day PA.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts