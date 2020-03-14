1  of  44
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Camp Hill Church of Christ Carlisle 1st C.O.G. Christ U.M.C. Shippensburg Community Christian Fellowship CrossPoint Church Dickinson Presbyterian Church Doubling Gap Church of God Fairland B.I.C. Cleona FSG Church, Harrisburg Glenvale Church of God Good Shepherd Lutheran Paxtang Grace Bible Fellowship Grace U.C.C. Shippensburg Grace U.M.C. Hummelstown Hampden Township Hanover Community Church Hanover First Church of God Harrisburg B.I.C. Church HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH Highland Presbyterian Church Holy Trinity Lutheran Hershey Immaculate Conception York Kish Valley Grace Brethren Church Lebanon Valley Bible Church Life Center Ministries Mechanicsburg Ecumenical Choir Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church Milanof-Schock Library Mt Zion Lutheran Church Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Mt. Olive Baptist Church Mt. Zion F.L.C. Landisburg North Museum of Nature and Science Otterbein U.M.C. Newburg Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Perry County Beekeepers Club Plainfield First Church of God Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Senior centers are closed St. Joseph Church-York St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Unity Church of Harrisburg Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

coronavirus testing

