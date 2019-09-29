Deanna Franc

Skip to content
ABC27
New Cumberland
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Multiple reports of storm damage in East Hanover Township
Top Stories
The Latest: Austrian exit polls: Kurz leads in election
Giuliani would need Trump OK to assist in impeachment probe
Finnish PM: EU members agree on budget link to rule of law
Spanish island of Tenerife suffers massive power outage
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Restaurant out of compliance again after inspector reports rodent droppings, insects
Top Stories
Sources: Judge’s conduct under investigation
Top Stories
Food inspectors report rotten food, fruit flies
Dating app mishap: ‘I have men showing up on my porch all hours of the night’
Police seek tips on counterfeit cash, theft cases
Food safety inspector reports an excessive number of flying insects, dead mouse
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Morning Lights
Friday Night Football
Top Stories
Milton Hershey shuts down Trinity
Top Stories
Central Dauphin upsets Harrisburg on the road
Top Stories
York Revolution’s season comes to an end with 5-4 loss
Friday Night Football’s Play and Fans of the Week — Week Six
Solanco edges Elizabethtown
East Pennsboro overcomes turnovers, tops Camp Hill
Video
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Greece: 5 deny poor women’s babies sold in illegal adoptions
Top Stories
Pennsylvania works to increase sepsis awareness
Top Stories
Report: No-deal Brexit could leave UK with medical shortages
Italian Catholic bishops oppose assisted suicide ruling
Dutch Supreme Court asked to clarify euthanasia case
What’s Going Around: Sore throats, viral colds, strep throat
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
ABC Sneak Previews
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Deanna Franc
Woman dead in crash with vehicle carrying modular home
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts