Detention Center

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
No lights, big city: Power outage KOs Broadway, Times Square
Top Stories
Pa. GOP elects new chairman
Crash kills 1 in S. Hanover Twp.
NY power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators
Cuba debuts modern Chinese train as rail overhaul begins
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Checks can be cashed more than once
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Employees not washing hands, wearing hairnets
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Pink slime, mold & mildew
Restaurant Report: Roaches, mice, dead insects
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Chris “Handles” Franklin hosts youth basketball tournament at Edgemont Park
Top Stories
York’s Landon Mak steals hearts with National Anthem, Senators top Richmond
Top Stories
19-fight boxing card coming to Harrisburg
Penn State football hosts annual Lift for Life fundraiser
Senators return from all-star break, top Richmond
Atlantic League announces more experimental rules
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
Top Stories
Oklahoma judge upholds law banning common abortion procedure
Top Stories
Appeals court to quickly consider Trump family planning rule
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Hand foot and mouth, poison ivy
In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor’s transplanted womb
Japan gov’t to pay damages to kin over leprosy isolation
Healthy Living: Kids and summer weight gain
Community
abc27 Job Fair
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Detention Center
Midstate protests join worldwide effort to shut down migrant detention centers
Proud Sponsor of the Whitaker Center segments on Good Day PA.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts