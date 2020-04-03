dunannon area

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Leaders back Navy firing of ship captain; sailors cheer him
Opossums helping keep Lyme disease down
Web Exclusive: Volunteers supply daily meals to school children in the Duncannon area.
Video
Arizona Senate campaigns get creative amid virus scare
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Top Stories
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Top Stories
Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status
Video
Lebanon VA confirms 5th case of COVID-19
Midstate veteran with COVID-19 recovering
Video
Breaking: Two new COVID-19 cases at Lebanon VA
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
#puttinginwork: how ABC27 viewers are staying active
Video
Top Stories
Brighten Your Day: Milton Hershey coach starting motivational social media campaign
Video
Top Stories
Penn State athletics stressing safety in midst of COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Senior Night: Central Dauphin’s Maddy Bassoff
Video
Over-Achieve Fitness finds way to spread positivity
Video
Future of Big 33 game is uncertain
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
AG Shapiro and Sherwin-Williams donate 7,500 masks, PPE to Philadelphia hospitals
Top Stories
At Madrid field hospital, staff seeks to provide human touch
Top Stories
Democrats elevate health care as virus-era campaign argument
Prince Charles opens new London hospital for virus patients
Cuban docs fighting coronavirus around world, defying US
Vendors return in Wuhan as China prepares virus memorial
Community
abc27 University
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing
1
of
/
2
Live Now
ABC27 News at 6
2
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept
dunannon area
Web Exclusive: Volunteers supply daily meals to school children in the Duncannon area.
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts