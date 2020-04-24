essential business

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Harrisburg police investigating shooting, car crash
abc27 News+ nightside coronavirus update 4/24
Video
#TheFrontStepsProject passes $5,000 raised for Salvation Army
White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Top Stories
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Eagles draft Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts with 53rd overall pick in the NFL Draft
Top Stories
Steelers make first selection in NFL Draft, add WR Chase Claypool with 49th overall pick
Top Stories
Ravens select J.K. Dobbins with 55th overall pick in NFL Draft’s second round
Ravens take LSU LB Patrick Queen with 28th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft
Eagles selected TCU WR Jalen Reagor with 21st pick
Senior Night: Mechanicsburg’s Logan Nutt
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Pa. Department of Health causing confusion with new COVID-19 tracking system
Video
Top Stories
Tracking Pa. COVID-19: 1,599 new positive cases, 38,652 total, 1,492 confirmed deaths to date
Video
Top Stories
Pa. Senator introduces legislation to improve reporting of COVID-19 deaths
abc27 News+ Friday morning coronavirus update
Video
Tyson to close meat facility in Washington state for coronavirus testing
Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Honoring Class of 2020
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Draft
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News+
essential business
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts