Gettysburg College

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Germany bans neo-Nazi organization Combat 18 Deutschland
Speculation grows about Pennsylvania House speaker’s future
Asian shares reverse gains on growing impact of China virus
World leaders rally in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Top Stories
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Top Stories
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Critics claim Harrisburg lobbyist handpicking state senator
Is livestock screened for doping at Farm Show competitions?
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Trinity boys blow past Lancaster Mennonite
Top Stories
Harrisburg boys’ comeback falls short against Reading
Chambersburg girls lose at Altoona
Ranked Gettysburg women top Johns Hopkins, men fall at home
Close finish in Cedar Cliff vs. Lower Dauphin game
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
China closes off large city to stop spread of deadly virus
Top Stories
Chinese state media says the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as new virus spreads more widely
Top Stories
Federal government backs Ohio on Down syndrome abortion law
Flu report: Another slight decrease, still widespread
China virus outbreak may wallop economy, financial markets
Science Says: What to know about the viral outbreak in China
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Gettysburg College
Ranked Gettysburg women top Johns Hopkins, men fall at home
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts