Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Coronavirus
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients
First weekend of California stay-at-home order hits millions
AP Exclusive: 1st fed inmate tests positive for coronavirus
New curbside healthcare service for both pets and people in Lebanon County
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Warning: scammers sending out fake coronavirus updates
Video
Top Stories
Full interview: coronavirus scams, security concerns for businesses, and making a family plan
Video
Top Stories
Many restaurants shut down due to coronavirus, still violations found
Video
Trucking industry latest: help a driver get food, more rest areas needed
Video
Department of agriculture found a live mouse, unclean surfaces, unlabeled meat
Video
Elder financial abuse on the rise
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Emotional Pat Chambers discusses abrupt end to historic Penn State season
Video
Top Stories
MLB delivering financial assistance to minor league players
Video
Top Stories
Gettysburg College cancels all remaining winter, spring sports
Video
Christian Pulisic joins TikTok, scares coaches with first post
Video
JP McCaskey makes history as first school to sponsor girls wrestling
Video
Local mental fitness coach gives advice to area athletes, parents
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: Saturday
Video
Top Stories
As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies
Top Stories
Member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff tests positive for virus
Harrisburg mayor outlines steps to keep the city safe and running during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus
Lebanon County DA urges public to comply with governor’s order
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
18
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union
1
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Harrisburg
2
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Centenary United Methodist Church
3
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Christ Community Church
4
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Cumberland Co. Senior Centers
5
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Dover Township
6
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Hampden Township
7
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY
8
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York
9
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Mt. Zion/Barnitz U.M.C.
10
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Penbrook U.C.C.
11
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown
12
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Salem Lutheran Church, Marion
13
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg
14
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Shippensburg First Church of God
15
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire
16
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
United Baptist Walnut Street
17
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept
18
of
/
18
gov wolf
Gov. Wolf defends shutdown, urges courts to dismiss lawsuits challenging closure
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts