growing facility

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Pregnant woman, newborn baby dead after shooting in Philadelphia
San Diego sheriff agrees to share immigration information
Rebuilding trust in Michigan’s drinking water
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found rodent droppings, red slime
Video
Top Stories
Pennsylvania bill would speed up eviction process
Video
Top Stories
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 18
Video
Food inspectors found dead rodents, mildew
Video
Selling app led to $1,900 ripoff, Steelton woman says
Video
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 11
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Central Dauphin girls take down Dallastown
Video
Top Stories
Susquehanna Township boys race past Littlestown
Video
Top Stories
McDevitt boys shut down Berks Catholic
Video
Former Hershey Bear Riley Barber traded to Wilkes-Barre
Video
Bears raise awareness for Running for Rachel
Video
Millersburg advances to District Championship
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
South Korea reports 142 new virus cases
Top Stories
Employee pay, millions of dollars in assets discussed at first Harrisburg Diocese bankruptcy hearing
Video
Top Stories
FDA approves drug that lowers cholesterol in a new way
ABC27 dances with Penn State THON 2020
Video
Israel says cruise passenger flown home from Japan has virus
Italy reports 1st virus death, cases more than quadruple
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
growing facility
What’s next after state approves Lancaster County medical marijuana facility?
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts