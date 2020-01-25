Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens
US Treasury chief says trade deal possible with UK in a year
China deal might not bail out lobster industry this New Year
Rain a factor in deadly crash on turnpike
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Inspectors report dirty equipment, discolored cutting boards at local eateries
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Top Stories
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Critics claim Harrisburg lobbyist handpicking state senator
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Steel-High remembers Coach Ed, drop close result to Milton Hershey
Top Stories
Susquehanna Township boys down McDevitt in overtime
CD East boys take down Central Dauphin
Delone Catholic, Gettysburg girls continue hot starts
Harrisburg boys, girls split results with State College
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Disability-rights movement takes spotlight at Sundance
Top Stories
What’s new in the China virus outbreak
Top Stories
China expands lockdown against virus, fast-tracks hospital
Doctors warn new mothers of ‘fourth trimester’
Top Arizona court: Divorced woman can’t use frozen embryos
UN agency: China virus ‘too early’ for emergency declaration
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
gunshot
Harrisburg police investigating homicide
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts